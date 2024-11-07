THE life and times of Dame Moura Lympany, the Doyenne of British pianists, has been highlighted in an entertaining and informative talk by Saltash Old Cornwall Society President, Sue Hooper MBE.
In what was a fascinating insight into the life of Dame Moura, Sue spoke fondly not only of her incredible musical achievements over the years, but also her own strong links to Saltash, where she was born on August 16, 1916.
The lecture outlined how Dame Moura’s birth in the South East Cornwall town was somewhat a fortunate event, this after her mother went into labour on her way to visit her grandmother who lived in Newquay.
Society members listened in intently as Sue recalled how in 1991, when mayor of Saltash, she had the privilege and pleasure of inviting and hosting a visit to Saltash that Dame Moura made.
Following confirmation that she would accept up the invite, Dame Moura performed free of charge to an enthusiastic audience at the Saltash Wesley Church on November 19, 1991.
A few days prior to the concert, Sue – along with husband John – located the address in Saltash of Dame Moura’s birth and as a special surprise took her there, including seeing the room of her birth.
At the concert recital - which helped to raise £1,500 cancer charities, including Leukaemia in Children Trust - Dame Moura executed with great aplomb her remarkable and virtuoso piano skills to a capacity crowd, giving a breath-taking recital of Chopin’s works, for which she received a well-deserved standing ovation.
This was one of many stellar performances delivered by Dame Moura who, having made her professional debut at the age of 12 on August 8, 1929 at the Royal Hall in Harrogate, went on to become a global sensation, performing concerts and recordings, as well as on television and the radio.
Sue told how after auditioning for conductor Basil Cameron, he suggested she adopt a stage name for the concert and a Russian diminutive of the name Mary, Moura, along with an old spelling of her mother’s maiden name, Limpenny, were chosen.
Her talents were clear to see and as her fame grew globally, so she was more in demand, performing in Paris immediately after the Liberation, as well as becoming one of the first foreign pianists to tour the Soviet Union after World War II.
Dame Moura’s remarkable repertoire saw her play over 60 concertos and a vast range of piano music from Scarlatti to Schoenberg. She made recordings of three concertos by Rachmaninov, as well as 24 Preludes and the complete set of Waltzes, Preludes and Nocturnes of Chopin.
As a fellow of the Royal Academy of Music, she was made a Dame in 1992 following many other honours from the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe. Her work saw her travel the world, delivering recitals and concerto performances, many in aid of cancer charities, which were close to hear heart following two mastectomies.
Sadly, Dame Moura passed away in 2005, aged 88, in Gorbio, near Menton in France. However, her legacy lives on and Sue was delighted to regale the assembled audience of her achievements, saying: “Not bad for a Saltash maid!”
In his vote of thanks, Saltash Old Cornwall Society secretary, Martin Lister, said: “Sue is renowned for her informative talks on illustrious women and on Saltash’s heritage. We are delighted that she has combined the two topics to share with us.
“Her research into the professional and private life of Dame Moura, as well as her own personal experiences of one of Saltash’s most distinguishes daughters, was insightful and something we all thoroughly enjoyed.”