She claimed to be involved with a former soldier named James Westwood and travelled with her children to Launceston, supposedly to meet him. However, she returned to the workhouse with only her older son, John. Initially, Wadge claimed that Westwood had taken her younger son, Harry, and drowned him, but her story unravelled when John revealed the truth to the workhouse nurses. A police search led to Harry's body being discovered in a well. Wadge later confessed, claiming Westwood had pressured her into the murder in exchange for marriage, a statement he denied. During her trial in July 1878, the jury took just 45 minutes to find her guilty.