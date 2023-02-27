On February 19, 1937, the Daily Mail printed an article by Paynter entitled ‘Phantom Dog Reappears’. There had been numerous sightings of ‘a large black dog on the road between Linkinhorne and Rilla Mill’ in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Some reports mentioned it had ‘eyes like saucers’ or having no head at all. All reports claimed the dog was of ‘huge proportions’ and that ‘there is no sound of its approach and it vanishes as silently and swiftly as it appears’. Paynter interviewed several witnesses and spent a night there himself, but failed to see the dog. It was said by some to be ‘a call from the dead by a tormented soul’, but the sightings ceased when ‘a grey farm dog with a long chain which has been straying in the parish’ was eventually captured.