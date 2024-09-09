The innovative companies are competing for a range of prizes designed to propel their growth, including a ticket to the prestigious Slush event in Helsinki thanks to Cornwall Space Cluster, Google Cloud Credits and support, mentorship from local business support providers including positive impact consultancy IUSEGENIUS and local solicitors Murrell Associates, one year’s membership to Tech Cornwall, access to the Canopy Community, and a golden ticket to the Growth Forge accelerator Programme by Tech South West.