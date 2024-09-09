THE best of Cornwall’s thriving tech scene are to be showcased in Newquay on Thursday.
Ten groundbreaking tech startups that have been selected as finalists in this year’s Pitch Competition at Cornwall Slush’D, which will be held at the Lighthouse Cinema between 9am and 12pm.
The finalists represent groundbreaking technologies, from AI-driven marketing tools with KAIAKO AI to cutting-edge 3D visualisation solutions by Amutri.
Companies like Hydro Power Pods are leading the charge in renewable energy innovation, while Lumio is helping couples reach financial freedom.
Wylder is boosting well-being via nature, while output.industries is optimising production in manufacturing.
Cherish aids positive mental health in children while NLSQL is supporting medical staff with decision-making. From social impact platforms like Time4Good to climate monitoring with Climate-i, these startups span industries that address some of the most pressing global challenges.
The innovative companies are competing for a range of prizes designed to propel their growth, including a ticket to the prestigious Slush event in Helsinki thanks to Cornwall Space Cluster, Google Cloud Credits and support, mentorship from local business support providers including positive impact consultancy IUSEGENIUS and local solicitors Murrell Associates, one year’s membership to Tech Cornwall, access to the Canopy Community, and a golden ticket to the Growth Forge accelerator Programme by Tech South West.
Startup Cornwall Advisory Board member Andrew Turner said: "It was very pleasing to see the quality and diversity of startup entries this year, raising the bar again since our first Slush'D event last year in Cornwall.
“It’s an incredible set of finalists for 2024 and we wish them all the best in front of the judges.”
Niki Davies, the director of Tech Cornwall and event director for Cornwall Slush’D said: “We’re thrilled to see such scalable innovation coming from Cornwall's tech community and beyond.
“The Slush'D Pitch Competition is a fantastic opportunity for these startups to shine - and we're so excited to witness their ideas take off and make a real impact both locally and on the global stage.”
Judges for the 2024 pitch competition include Emma Osman from Google Cloud, Laura Elvin from IUSEGENIUS and Nic Eversett from Canopy Community.
Rachael Malthouse of Jam Up!, last year’s Slush’D winner, shared the transformative impact the competition had on her business. She said: “Winning the Slush’D event almost a year ago marked the beginning of an incredible journeyfor us.
“It was our first major recognition for Jam Up!, and it felt immensely validating to have industry experts believe in our idea. The prizes have been invaluable, with support in developing business strategies and access to extensive networks.
“These connections and opportunities have helped us secure over £100K in funding and competition wins. We are thrilled to launch Jam Up! directly to autism families this September, making everyday life more manageable while celebrating neurodiversity. Thank you, Cornwall Slush’D, for being our springboard!”
The Cornwall Slush'D event will also feature a Venture Village, sponsored by Creative UK Cornwall and Tech Cornwall, where 16 startups will be showcased. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the founders and experience their technology firsthand.
A full exhibition featuring 15 local businesses that offer services from financial support to technology and product development will also feature at the event to support budding entrepreneurs and business leaders in their journey.
The event will also host an international Demo Night sponsored by Cornwall Trade & Investment, featuring five Cornwall-based companies presenting their innovations to a live audience. This session, which will be live-streamed in partnership with Canopy Community, often attracts between 5,000 to 6,000 international views on YouTube.
Attendees will be able to connect with each other and schedule meetings, manage their agenda and view exhibitors ahead of the event with thanks to the dedicated event app Brella.io.
Cornwall Slush'D is proud to have the support of other key sponsors including Cornwall Space Cluster, Cornwall Tade & Investment, Creative UK Cornwall, Google Cloud, Acuity Associates, Shipshape VC and Murrell Associates.
Investors, tech enthusiasts, business founders and budding entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend this unique celebration of Cornwall’s vibrant tech sector. Tickets and the full event agenda are available now at www.startupcornwall.co.uk