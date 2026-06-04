In the forecasts from the Met Office, the forecaster has confirmed which days are likely to see a more noticeable rain fall, with strong winds also expected to be a theme across the three days.
Thursday
Showers are likely to be a recurrent theme throughout the day, although these will be interspersed with sunny intervals. There is an increasing likelihood that the evening will be predominantly overcast.
Wind gusts are set to remain noticeably higher than usual, with a likely highest gust of 37 miles per hour potentially being exacerbated by the Royal Cornwall Showground’s more exposed location.
The daily temperature is likely to be a high of 16 degrees with a low of 10 degrees.
Friday
The day is set to be mostly overcast, although the risk of showers is likely to remain. Rain showers are extremely likely to return in the early morning and early evening, with a near-certain likelihood of precipitation from 8pm onwards.
Wind gusts are set to remain noticeably higher than usual, with a likely highest gust of 38 miles per hour.
The temperature is likely to peak at 16 degrees with a low of 12 degrees.
Saturday
The majority of the rain showers on Saturday are likely to be during the morning of the show with a band of mostly light showers expected. The maximum precipitation chance at present is 90 per cent at 7am.
The weather is likely to begin to clear as the day approaches lunch time, with the risk of showers reducing to 40 per cent by midday, when the weather is more likely to be overcast.
Predominantly sunny intervals are to be expected in the early afternoon.
However, the wind gust forecast could see a noticeable wind presence at the showground with the highest wind gust likely to be around 43 miles per hour in the early afternoon – although the general wind speed is likely to strengthen as the rain showers clear to approximately 20 miles per hour.
The temperature is likely to be 16 degrees as a high, with 12 as a low although the brisk winds indicate that it will feel more like between 9 to 11 degrees.
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