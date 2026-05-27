THIS year marks the 160th anniversary since Looe RNLI’s remarkable story of lifesaving work began and continues to be celebrated to this day.
The town’s lifeboat station was founded in 1866 before closing in 1930, only to be re-established as an inshore lifeboat station on June 15, 1992.
The station was established after several lives were lost when local boatmen went to the assistance of a fishing craft, but the boat capsized in the breakers on returning to shore.
After this, and because a large number of vessels frequently used the harbour, local people wanted to have a lifeboat.
With warmer weather hitting the town more recently and the summer holidays not too far away, the lifesaving charity is reminding those heading to the coast to follow vital safety advice.
The RNLI are encouraging people to choose a lifeguarded beach and if they get into difficulty in the water they must follow the Float to Live technique.
Nick Ayers, RNLI Water Safety Lead, said: “We want everyone to enjoy our coast but to do so safely. With temperatures remaining high, we still expect a large number of people to visit the beach and we want everyone to remember our Float to Live advice.
“Most people when struggling in the water will begin to panic and thrash about. We’re urging people to ignore this instinct and remember to float: Tilt your head back, with your ears submerged. Relax and try to breathe normally.
“Move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat if you need to. It’s fine if your legs sink – we all float differently. Once you’ve regained control of your breathing, you can call for help or swim to safety.
“If you’re heading to the coast, choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags, this is the safest place to enjoy the water.”
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