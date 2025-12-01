Teylu Theatre Company has quickly become known for its creativity and community spirit, and its Christmas celebration promises to be no exception. The evening will feature two special guest choirs, both led by Teylu member Paula Every.
Benakord, an a cappella group whose name means “women in harmony” in Cornish, meets weekly at Coads Green Village Hall, where laughter and cake are said to be just as essential as rehearsals. Joining them will be the Launceston Home Ed Choir, founded to give home-educated children aged eight to eighteen the chance to build confidence, develop their voices and enjoy the fun of performing together.
The concert has been lovingly curated by Teylu member and well-known local performer and director Mark Sidey, who has crafted a magical and nostalgic journey through Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.
Guests will be welcomed with winter-warmer soup, mulled wine and hot drinks before travelling back to “Christmas Past”, where the festive mood is humorously interrupted by a grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge and his list of Christmas pet peeves. From there, audiences will be guided to Bethlehem by Incredible Phat, the innkeeper’s cat, before being transported to the poignant 1914 Christmas truce in the trenches.
After the interval, the show takes a playful look at “Christmas Present”, followed by a touching moment of reflection with nostalgic songs and readings. The evening finishes with “Christmas Yet to Come”, inviting everyone to join in a rousing medley of much-loved Christmas classics.
With its name meaning family in Cornish, Teylu warmly invites the community to come together and celebrate “the most wonderful time of the year.”
Tickets are available via Ticketsource.
