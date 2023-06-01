Starting this Saturday (June 3), generous shoppers in Cornwall will have the opportunity to participate in an in-store fundraising campaign aimed at supporting vital medical research into food allergies.
For the fourth consecutive year, Tesco, one of the leading retail chains, has joined forces with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation to raise awareness and support medical research into food allergies.
From June 3-11, Tesco will be donating 10p from each purchase of their own-brand Free From products, both in their physical stores across Cornwall and through online platforms.
All money raised will help Natasha’s Foundation to continue its research into reducing the risks of food allergies and help children, and adults, lead safer and more fulfilling lives.
In addition to the funds being raised, the campaign aims to increase awareness in Cornwall about the importance of understanding food allergies and clearly highlighting ingredients in food that can cause allergic reactions.
Natasha’s Foundation was founded in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse OBE, following the tragic loss of their daughter Natasha, who had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette that contained sesame seeds not listed on the packaging.
Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE said: “We’re thrilled that Tesco is supporting us for the fourth year running, helping us raise essential funds to deliver our mission to #MakeAllergyHistory and better the lives of up to 3 million people in the UK living with food allergies.”
Sue Couter, healthy and sustainable diet campaigns at Tesco, added: “We are delighted to continue supporting the important work of the Foundation. There are now more than 175 products in our Free From range, from meals and desserts to snacks, all created with great taste but without any of the allergens. We welcome shoppers in Cornwall to try these products while helping to raise money for a fantastic cause.”