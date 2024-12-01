GOOD news has come for skaters in the Tamar Valley six years after the removal of equipment.
Calstock Parish Council is seeking tenders for a new wooden half pipe to be installed in the playing field at St Ann’s Chapel.
After conversations with local skaters, BMXers and scooter users, it was decided that a similar structure to the one removed will be purchased.
The original half pipe was put in in 2002, but removed in 2018 as it had become structurally unsafe.
A budget of up to £30,000 from the parish council has been agreed for the design and build of the project.
Ben Dance is one of a group who were teenagers campaigning for a skatepark back in the late 90s, and who drew up the plans for the original half pipe.
Now a father of teenagers himself, he’s come together with fellow parents and a new generation of local skaters and bikers all keen to see the project realised.
Ben, who is also on the committee of Callington’s new skatepark group, has been acting as Calstock Parish Council’s liaison with those who will be using the new facility.
“We know it will be highly popular, based on the use of the previous set up, and very much suitable for all ages, all skill levels and all disciplines.”
He explained that the longer-term plan was to create a full concrete skatepark for St Ann’s Chapel – a much more expensive and complex task. Money left over from a pot specifically allocated by the council for a skatepark facility would go towards the bigger scheme. In the meantime, the new half pipe will provide a much-needed place to skate and ride within the next few months.
“It’s been a bit of a battle to get it up and running again,” he said.
“Lots has been provided for the very young children. We’re looking at supporting the 11s and older, those young people who have a bit more freedom, who might potentially get up to no good, to give them something that they belong to.”
The group’s vision for the skatepark is that eventually it will be set within a wider attractive garden space, where not only skaters and riders but also young people interested in doing photography and art will want to spend time.
“Ownership of this space will give young people responsibility and motivate them to look after it,” he says.
The St Ann’s Skate and Ride Facility Group, (or Stanns Skate and Ride Group for short) has now been officially constituted so as to enable grant applications and fundraising to take place.
It’s hoped the new half pipe will be up and ready to use in the spring – and with Saltash Olympic skateboarder Lola Tambling pencilled in to open it, there’s a lot of excitement around the new life breathed into the project.
“There’s a lot of public engagement,” said Ben. “With the half pipe a temporary like-for-like replacement of what was there, we will then move on to the next phase. It’s positive for many, many reasons.”