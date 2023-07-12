Temporary works are set to close access to the Hannafore seawall promenade for approximately a week.
A spokesperson said: "There are currently temporary works taking place at the Hannafore seawall promenade, as a single void has been identified at the bottom of the ramp to the sea wall towards the public toilets."This is intended to be the last of the current works. An alternative route is available to the toilets while a closure is in place to complete the repairs."The Structures Team are hoping to have this resolved within a week."