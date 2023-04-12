High winds have been causing disruption as a telegraph cable was pushed into the road in Looe.
Storm Noa has been causing disruption across the county, as high winds rip through the South West. These winds showed their full force this morning as a telegraph pole was pushed towards Parkers Cross in Looe, leading to the cable hanging low into the road.
Residents on social media warned of the obstruction, posting: “Just warning that there is a telegraph pole across the road just after Tencreek and before Westwaylands blocking the road.”
As such the police were notified, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Parkers Cross, Looe, at about 10.25am on Wednesday, April 12, to reports of a cable hanging low into the road at car-level height.
“It was found to be a telecommunications cable, which was removed by BT.”
The cable has now been removed and the road reopened.