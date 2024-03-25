LIONS in Callington were proud to present Tina Sandercock with her long service award.
Tina and the district governor, James Mathers, have dedicated 15 years to the club.
“My objective as a Lion is to serve the community in whatever capacity I can, and support charities both local and worldwide,” she said. “I enjoy meeting new people and being part of a team. I believe there is strength in numbers, by working together we can achieve so much more.”
A Lions spokesperson added: “Thank you for your service Tina, what a fabulous achievement. We look forward to seeing all that you do in the next 15 years!”