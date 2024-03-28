A HUGE number of parents, teachers, guardians and pupils attended the Primary Schools’ Cross Country League presentation evening last week to collect their medals and trophies.
During the evening, Revis Crowle, from the East Cornwall Harriers, gave a speech to all those in attendance. Revis took the time to look back on the season, highlighting the highs and lows of each race which saw hundreds of runners head to the hills of Great Trethew, Lanhydrock, Landrake Motox and Liskeard.
Revis spoke about the weather and said she was surprised that each race was lucky in that it didn't rain too much on the day.
In total 684 children took part in at least one race over the season, 482 completed at least three races and therefore qualified for a medal, 35 different schools took part in the league and a total of 2,296 children crossed the finish line during all five races.
The cross country league is organised by the East Cornwall Harriers Running Club who are based in Liskeard. All the members of the club who take part in the running of the league do so voluntarily.
During the presentation evening, hosted in Liskeard Public Hall, Revis gave a big ‘thank you’ to the children who took part and the members of the Harriers who had volunteered their time.
The team from the East Cornwall Harriers then prepared each individual runner’s medal and team trophy ready to hand out on stage.
Like a well-oiled machine, each pupil from each school was called up one-by-one on to the stage where they were handed a medal and stopped for a picture.
After this, the individual trophies were handed out to those who had scored the most points throughout the season, followed by the winning teams who were handed a shield and a plaque