Unfortunately, South East Cornwall is one of those areas left behind, overlooked and underfunded. Towns like Callington, Liskeard and Looe have lacked real investment time and again. They have slipped into a downward spiral of poverty. Looe is in the top 20 per cent of towns for levels of child poverty, and an incredible increase of 400 per cent in the use of food banks since the last election. I can’t imagine the residents of Looe are feeling particularly “levelled up” by the revamp of Liskeard library or new tennis courts in Torpoint.