THE first homes in Cornwall to benefit from the UK government’s ‘Project Gigabit’ programme have now been connected to full fibre broadband as part of a £36-million project being delivered by Wildanet.
The completion of this first milestone comes as Wildanet has made progress surveying, designing and commencing the network build, with teams of engineers currently working in 13 of the most remote and hard-to-reach areas of the county.
Now householders in villages as far afield as Mullion to Lanivet have become among the first 1,000 homes to see the new service go live.
Ellen Morris, who lives in Lanivet, with her partner Michael and their two-and-a-half-year-old son, said the new broadband service had been transformational for the family.
She said: “We were getting a 30 to 40Mbps service previously over copper wires but with fibre we’re now getting speeds of about 200Mbps. More than that, the new service is more reliable and also offers complete coverage within our home, whereas previously we were pretty much limited to the front room for good internet.”
Wildanet, says it is on schedule to make the service available to more than 6,000 homes and businesses by the end of 2024, and complete the project by December 2025.