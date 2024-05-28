TWO teenagers from Bodmin have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after an incident this Bank Holiday Monday.
A man remains in a serious condition from the injuries sustained.
Police were called to reports of anti-social behaviour by a group of young people outside a commercial premises, with a man reported to be seriously injured as a result at around 5.30pm on Monday, May 27. He was taken to Derriford Hospital, in Plymouth.
The road adjacent, Priory Road, a main thoroughfare in the town, was closed for a number of hours while police dealt with the incident.
Two teenagers from the town were arrested after enquiries were made. Both were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 offences causing grievous bodily harm with intent, while one of the duo was further arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug. Both were later arrested pending further enquiries.
In light of the incident, police have launched an appeal for information for further witnesses to come forward who may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, or via their website, quoting reference number 50240128724.
The road was later reopened after the scene was cleared.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at around 5.30pm on Monday, May 27, to a report of anti-social behaviour by a group of youths outside a commercial premises on Priory Road, Bodmin.
“It was also reported that a man had been seriously injured.
“He was taken to Derriford Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
“Following enquiries, two boys in their teens have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent. One of them was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug. Both have been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.
“Detectives are appealing for anyone with information which may assist the investigation to please contact police on 101 or via our website quoting reference number 50240128724.”