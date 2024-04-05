TWO teenagers from Nottingham have been arrested in Bodmin on drug supply charges.
The males, aged 17 and 18, were taken into police custody after a proactive operation at a property.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “On April 5, we arrested two males and seized drugs following a proactive operation.
“Officers from the Bodmin Neighbourhood Team and Force Support Group acted on intelligence from the community about suspected illegal activity.
“The Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was carried out at a property near the town centre where we seized around £800 in cash and a quantity of Class A and B drugs.
“Two males from Nottingham, aged 17 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and they remain in police custody.”
Sector Inspector Adam Stonehill added: “This was a great result for the team this morning and is an example of how we can act on information from the community.
“Drugs supply and the associated crimes have such a negative impact on people and communities and we won’t tolerate this behaviour here.
“We will continue to take a robust approach and act on information about suspected illegal activity, so if something is happening where you live, please report it.”