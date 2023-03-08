People aged 14 and over with a learning disability in Cornwall are being urged to book in for their annual health check with their GP to support them to live well.
Anyone aged 14 or over who is on their doctor's learning disability register can have a free annual health check once a year.
Ben from the Cornwall Council CHAMPs team shared his experiences of getting his health check. He said: “It was really good, and I really enjoyed it. I’d recommend people with learning disabilities should get it done.”
Cllr Andy Virr, the Cornwall Council cabinet member for Adult and Social Care said: "The appointment is a useful opportunity for someone with a learning disability to get to know their doctor and discuss any concerns they might have about their health.
“You don’t need to be feeling unwell to have this check. You can get some good advice about staying well, making sure you don’t have any health problems you’re not aware of, and that any medication you are taking is still right for you.
“Health checks can help identify any issues you might have before they become more serious so I’d urge you to get an appointment booked as soon as you can.”
Chris Reid, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board, said: “If you have a learning disability we know from national data that you are more likely to have issues with your physical and mental health. This should not be the case.
“Getting your annual free health check allows you to develop a relationship with your primary care team, to discuss any concerns you have and to support you in maintaining your physical and mental health.”
You can find out more on the NHS Website here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/learning-disabilities/annual-health-checks/