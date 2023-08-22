Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an appeal for information after a collision between a tractor and a BMW.
The incident happened during the evening of August 21, and involved a teenager in a one series BMW and a green fendt tractor on the old A30, near Innis Downs.
The 19-year-old BMW driver sustained potentially life-changing injuries to both legs as a result of the incident.
Now, police are asking for the public's help in investigating the incident.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "At approximately 8:30pm on Monday the 21 August, police were called to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the old A30 close to Innis Downs, Cornwall.
"The collision involved a black coloured 1 Series BMW and a green Fendt tractor which was pulling a trailer.
"Response officers, South West Ambulance Service, Cornwall Fire and Rescue, Cornwall Air Ambulance mobile crew along with officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the scene.
"As a result of the collision, the driver of the BMW who is a 19-year-old man from the St Austell area, sustained potentially life-changing injuries to both legs.
"Officers would like to thank those members of public who had stopped and assisted at the scene.
"Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision.
"If you have dashcam footage that may assist the enquiry and have not spoken with officers at the scene, then please contact the police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference 50230228870."