A 19-year-old man is due to appear at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court today (October 31) following an armed police response to a suspected firearm incident at the B&M store in Liskeard on Thursday afternoon.
Christopher Almand, of Fore Street, Liskeard, has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and was remanded into police custody pending his court appearance.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called at 1.15pm on Thursday, October 30, after reports that a man was seen carrying a suspected firearm at the store. Armed officers conducted a search of the surrounding area and located Almand around an hour later at 2.15pm.
