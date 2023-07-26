Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that a man has been charged with murder after an altercation at a property in Bodmin last weekend.
The identity of the 17-year-old charged with the offence cannot be named for legal reasons and he has been remanded in custody to appear at Truro Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 26.
Lucas Underwood, 18, died of his injuries after being taken to hospital by a member of the public after the altercation, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 23.
His family have invited people to lay floral tributes at the hospital.
Three men who were also arrested as part of the murder investigation on various charges have been bailed to return on Tuesday, October 17 pending further enquiries.
Due to the identity of the male charged with murder, police have issued a reminder to the public that speculation on social media, including that of the identity of the suspect can be considered as contempt of court.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police have charged a person in connection to a death of a man in Bodmin at the weekend.
"Police were called following an altercation at a property on Wallace Road, Bodmin in the early hours of Sunday 23 July. During this altercation one man sustained a serious injury.
"18-year-old Lucas Clive David Underwood from Bodmin [pictured] was taken to hospital by a member of the public, but later died of his injuries in the car park of Bodmin Hospital.
"The family of Lucas Underwood have laid flowers in his memory at Bodmin Hospital near to where he died. They have asked for tributes and flowers from friends and loved ones to also be placed there. The family of Lucas have also asked for privacy at this time as they come to terms with their loss.
"A 17-year-old male from Bodmin, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder. He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 26 July. Three men who were arrested in connection to this matter have been bailed to return on Tuesday 17 October, pending further enquiries."
Warning members of the public about the consequences of speculating on social media, the spokesperson continued: "In the meantime, we need to remind the public of the law surrounding this matter. Any suspect under the age of 18 is by law not allowed to be identified.
"These rules are not solely for media organisations to adhere to, they also apply to members of the public and includes information posted via social media. This may be seen as interfering with a live investigation and an active criminal trial, and therefore could see those who do not adhere found in contempt of court.
"This means that they would find themselves called before a judge and landed with a criminal record. We therefore remind the public that it is vital that they do not speculate on the identity of the suspect in this case."