A 19-year-old from Bugle tragically died at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and car on the B3374 near Rosevear Road, Bugle at 6.35pm on Wednesday, May 14.
Emergency services confirmed his death at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support. The road was closed for several hours for forensic investigation.
Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage not yet provided. Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting log 703 of 14/05/25.
Due to prior police contact with the victim, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Police thanked the public for their patience during the investigation.