A HISTORIC country mansion was overrun by a swathe of teddy bears and their owners over the recent bank holiday weekend as an old-fashioned teddy bear’s picnic took over the grounds of Pencarrow House and Gardens.
The event was held in order to raise money towards the continuing upkeep of the house and grounds, which are open to the public throughout the year.
At the event, the bears in attendance and their families were able to eat the picnics brought from home or if they sought something different, sampled the offerings on offer at the on-site Peacock Café.
In the spirit of family fun, teddy bear themed activities were also on the menu of the day’s offerings.
Children, with the help from their families were encouraged to solve the mystery of the teddy bear trail, with a story-telling arbour the location for a stories read by the Friends of Pencarrow member Sue Flitter for all to enjoy.
It was also an opportunity to find new members to join them, with the opportunity to purchase a teddy bear from the ‘teddy bear re-homing stall’.
A spokesperson for the Friends of Pencarrow House and Gardens said that the home-made cakes and plants stall did a roaring trade, helping the volunteer group to continue their work in preserving the historic venue for the wider populace to enjoy.
“There are a number of outdoor events planned over the summer. For further information visit the Pencarrow Facebook page or the website www.pencarrow.co.uk”