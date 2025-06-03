A CHARITY quiz night will take place at the Royal British Legion club in Tideford on Saturday, June 21.
Entry is £6 per person, which includes a medium steak or cheese and onion pasty. Teams of four to six are permitted.
There is limited availability, so anyone interested in taking part is asked to contact Kirsty on 07591 743338 or Lisa on 07540 496954 to pre-book your team and pasty choices by Sunday, June 15.
There will be a bar available on the night, as well as a raffle.
