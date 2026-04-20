CORNWALL’S wildest one-day treasure hunt on wheels returns on Saturday, May 9 to raise money for the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
Cornball26 will see participants driving anything from beat-up bangers to souped-up sports cars, while enjoying an event full of daft challenges, creative fancy dress and guaranteed laughs, all in aid of a very worthy cause.
Organised by the Cornwall Banger Rally Challenge team, the event is similar to a treasure hunt, and is designed to be a one-day replica of the international banger rally, which this year will take ralliers on a trip to Benidorm in September.
Now in its third year, the rally is not a race or a timed event, it is simply an adventure for everyone in Cornwall.
Starting and finishing at The Cornwall Hotel in St Austell, cars will cover a couple of hundred miles before returning in time for a feast and entertainment from local band The Dead Vandalz. The route and challenges are kept secret until the day of the rally.
Participants can compete in any car they desire, a banger, a classic, motorbike or their daily driver. Fancy dress is encouraged for all participants with the aim to raise as much money as possible for the event’s chosen charity.
A spokesperson for Cornball26 said: “This will be a one day, one stage run around Cornwall. We have designed this to be an exact replica of a normal rally stage, except that we are lifting all vehicle age and value restrictions to be eligible to win. You can enter in your daily commute, your banger, your Maserati or your motorbike.
“Just like our European rally, you will still not receive the route until you check-in on the day. There will be daft challenges and quiz questions to complete on the way and the winner will be the team with the highest number of points overall. There are first, second and third, best fancy dress and spirit of the rally trophies to be won.”
“We are delighted to announce that The Cornwall Hotel, St Austell, has kindly agreed to host our run. Veteran ralliers will know that for many years the European rally started from The Cornwall Hotel and we are thrilled to be back.”
For more information on Cornball26, visit: bangerrallychallenge.org/cornball-learn-more/
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