TEAM members from two local clothing stores have cycled the length of the UK on exercise bikes to help raise money for charity.
Ten store members from Pavers Shoes and Kernow Mill in Saltash completed the challenge which saw them cycle from Lands End to John O'Groats over a week finishing on April 29.
The journey covers around 874 miles by bike.
The challenge was all in aid of raising money for the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
In total the team has managed to raise £1,635 so far. They are now having a well deserved rest.