In a week which is set to see workers across the country walk out on strike in disputes regarding pay and working conditions, today (March 15) marks the beginning of two days of strike action from NEU teachers, but who is striking in our area?
For the next two days, NEU members across the country will be holding planned walk outs in schools across England, including sixth-form colleges. Teachers unions are calling for above-inflation increases and want schools to receive extra money to ensure pay rises don’t come from existing budgets.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) say that on average between 2010 and 2022, teacher salaries in England fell by 11% after taking rising prices into account. The government is proposing a 3% pay rise for most teachers in 2023/24 - but the NEU says this is not enough.
Who is striking in our area?