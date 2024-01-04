Alternatively, GWR have advised that train tickets can be used at no extra cost on the Go Cornwall 73 bus route between Liskeard (Station), St Keyne (Community Centre), Sandplace (Station) and Looe (Station). Passengers from Coombe Junction Halt, St Keyne Wishing Well Halt, Causeland are encouraged to use the customer help point or contact National Rail enquiries on 03457 484 950 detailing the total number of passengers in the party and intended destination.