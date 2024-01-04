GREAT Western Railway have announced that that taxis will be replacing the train services on the Liskeard and Looe line until the end of the day (January 4).
The line has been closed and services suspended due to flooding.
A combination of high tides and heavy rainfall has resulted in the railway being flooded between Causeland and Sandplace.
GWR have said that the trains are unable to run until the floodwater has receded and Network Rail have carried out a safety inspection of the track.
While train services are suspended GWR are today providing a minibus which will run between Liskeard and Looe.
In Liskeard there will be taxis picking up from outside the entrance to the booking office.
Alternatively, GWR have advised that train tickets can be used at no extra cost on the Go Cornwall 73 bus route between Liskeard (Station), St Keyne (Community Centre), Sandplace (Station) and Looe (Station). Passengers from Coombe Junction Halt, St Keyne Wishing Well Halt, Causeland are encouraged to use the customer help point or contact National Rail enquiries on 03457 484 950 detailing the total number of passengers in the party and intended destination.