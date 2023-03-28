A road in Bodmin is set to be repaired after the local Councillor slammed its poor state of condition.
Cllr Leigh Frost, Cornwall Councillor for Bodmin St Petroc, said that after lobbying Cornwall Council over the state of Green Lane and asking for its resurfacing, it has now been added to the schedule of works to be undertaken.
In a message to residents, Cllr Frost said: “The bottom section of Green Lane is in a really poor state. I have been lobbying Cornwall Council to resurface this section and I am happy to confirm that it has been added to Highways schedule of works.
“I am awaiting to find out when the works will take place, and I will keep pressing Cornwall Council to ensure the resurface happens in a timely manner.”
Cllr Frost told the Cornish Times that if there are any residents in his ward with road issues, to get in touch. He said: “I am delighted to report that the road surface on Green Lane is set for resurfacing works. It's not yet clear when the work will take place but I am looking forward to seeing this part of the road, which is in an appalling condition resurfaced so residents can enjoy a properly surfaced road once again.
"If any residents in my Bodmin St Petroc ward have issues with the roads where they live, please let me know; I can be contacted on 07595 534963 or by emailing [email protected] I will try and do what I have delivered for Green Lane for you and get on top of Bodmin St Petroc’s pot holes and badly surfaced road challenges."