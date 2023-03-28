Cllr Frost told the Cornish Times that if there are any residents in his ward with road issues, to get in touch. He said: “I am delighted to report that the road surface on Green Lane is set for resurfacing works. It's not yet clear when the work will take place but I am looking forward to seeing this part of the road, which is in an appalling condition resurfaced so residents can enjoy a properly surfaced road once again.