VISIT Tamar Valley has announced a major new initiative aimed at reshaping how tourism operates across the region, unveiling its Sustainable Tourism Charter – a long-term, collaborative framework designed to protect the area’s distinctive landscapes, strengthen the visitor economy, as well as support businesses on their journey toward more responsible operations.
The charter has been developed by Visit Tamar Valley’s network of Green Tourism Ambassador businesses and reflects the shared priorities of organisations committed to reducing environmental impact while boosting local prosperity.
Supported by National Lottery Heritage funding through the Come Visit Stay Awhile project, the charter has been designed to sit alongside the long-running Green Acorn scheme.
While Green Acorn offers a guided introduction to practical, achievable sustainability actions, the new charter provides a broader roadmap for continual improvement, collective measurement, and region-wide environmental stewardship. Together, the two initiatives create a stepped pathway for local enterprises – whether new to sustainability or ready to advance further – to embed greener practices into everyday operations.
The rollout will take place in three carefully structured phases, ensuring that businesses of all types, from sole traders and boutique accommodation providers to established attractions, can engage at a pace suited to their capacity and ambitions.
In the first phase, which starts this month, tourism and hospitality businesses across the Tamar Valley will be invited to sign up to the charter and commit to a set of realistic, manageable actions spanning energy use, waste reduction, nature conservation, community support, and sustainable transport.
To help participants gain early momentum, applicants will be encouraged to make use of the Green Acorn Award scheme, which offers straightforward guidance and expert support for organisations taking their first steps in sustainability.
The second phase, running throughout 2026, will give participating businesses the opportunity to measure the impact of the actions they have adopted. With assistance from charter ambassadors, each organisation will select a small set of metrics tailored to its operations, allowing progress to be monitored in a way that is both meaningful and achievable.
The assessment process will feed into a tiered charter mark, designed to celebrate improvement, recognise commitment, and encourage ongoing development rather than one-off compliance.
These aggregated insights will enable Visit Tamar Valley to build a comprehensive picture of the region’s sustainability progress, offering evidence of responsible tourism in practice and reinforcing the area’s leadership in community-driven environmental action.
The final phase will see the introduction of a new privilege card scheme, scheduled for late next year. Participating accommodation providers will give guests a card valid for the length of their stay, offering exclusive discounts with local Tamar Valley businesses. The initiative aims to increase visitor footfall, support independent traders and showcase the economic value of choosing sustainable travel options.
Visit Tamar Valley describes the charter as a forward-thinking response to a challenging tourism climate, offering businesses and visitors alike a practical way to reduce impact while preserving the region’s natural and cultural heritage.
Organisations interested in learning more about the charter or the upcoming loyalty scheme can email [email protected].
