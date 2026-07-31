SALTASH Town Council has welcomed its newest member after Scott Slavin was elected in the Trematon Ward by-election.
The seat became vacant earlier this year following the resignation of former councillor Gordon McCaw, prompting residents to head to the polls on Thursday.
Mr Slavin, standing as the Conservative Party candidate, secured 292 votes to win the contest. He defeated Green Party candidate Vicki Lintern, who received 135 votes, and independent candidate Beverly Gordon, who polled 118 votes.
A total of 550 ballot papers were issued from an electorate of 2,837, representing a turnout of 19.3 per cent.
Mr Slavin is perhaps best known locally as chairman of the Tamar Toll Action Group, where he has campaigned against the Tamar Bridge toll increases.
Following his election victory, he said: “I’m grateful to the people of Saltash Trematon for giving me the chance to act as their councillor, and I’ll show the same dedication to the role that I have over the past four years as chair and vice chair of the Tamar Toll Action Group.”
Mr Slavin said he was looking forward to learning from existing councillors while also taking forward issues already raised by residents during his campaign.
He highlighted concerns around the ongoing works at Stoketon Cross, which he said were causing difficulties for people trying to access the A38, as well as concerns raised by residents in Treledan about the management of their estate.
He added that smaller issues, including the availability of litter bins on housing estates, were also important to local communities.
“The Tamar tolls will remain high on my agenda,” he said. “I’ll raise the issue at every opportunity at town council level. I’m still learning how much influence the town council can have, but I’ll continue in my role as chair of the Tamar Toll Action Group and keep pushing for progress.”
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