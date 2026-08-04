DRIVERS applying for a new TamarTag are being warned to expect delays after soaring demand and a supply issue forced Tamar Crossings to temporarily suspend online applications.
From Thursday, August 6, customers will no longer be able to submit new TamarTag applications through the website while supplies of the electronic toll tags remain limited.
Tamar Crossings said demand for new tags has reached unusually high levels at the same time as its manufacturer is experiencing delays sourcing a key electronic component needed to produce them.
To help manage the remaining stock fairly, new applications will instead be accepted by email, post or in person. The organisation said this system will allow applications to be processed in the order they are received, with new tags allocated as fresh supplies arrive.
The next delivery of TamarTags is expected towards the end of September, but customers applying now are being advised they could wait up to four weeks between submitting an application and receiving their tag.
The TamarTag scheme provides discounted tolls for regular users of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry, making it a popular choice for commuters and frequent travellers between Cornwall and Devon.
Existing TamarTag customers affected by a faulty or damaged tag are also being urged to contact the Tamar Crossings Customer Services team by email or telephone to arrange a replacement.
Drivers have been reassured they should continue using their current tag while waiting for a replacement, with their account continuing to receive the discounted TamarTag toll rate during the replacement process.
Tamar Crossings said the temporary changes are designed to ensure the limited supply of new tags is distributed as fairly as possible until further stock becomes available.
Customers wanting more information about the temporary arrangements and alternative application methods can find details on the Tamar Crossings website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.