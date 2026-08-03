LISKEARD is set to become the centre of Cornwall’s Celtic celebrations after being invited to host the Cornish Gorsedh in 2027.
Town councillors have unanimously accepted the invitation after hearing a presentation from Deputy Grand Bard Loveday Jenkin and fellow Bard Carmen Hunt, bringing one of Cornwall’s most prestigious annual cultural events back to the town for the first time in more than 30 years.
The last time Liskeard hosted Gorsedh Kernow was in 1996.
Founded in 1928, Gorsedh Kernow celebrates Cornwall’s Celtic identity, recognising those who have made an outstanding contribution to Cornish culture while promoting the Cornish language, history, literature, music and arts.
The annual event – which this year is taking place in Bodmin – is expected to attract hundreds of visitors and includes concerts, exhibitions, heritage walks, language events, a church service and an awards evening, culminating in the colourful Bardic Ceremony, where around 300 Cornish Bards gather in traditional ceremonial robes.
Councillors described the invitation as a huge honour and an opportunity to put Liskeard firmly in the spotlight.
Cllr Rachel Brooks said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for Liskeard. We have a number of Bards living locally, as well as countless cultural links to the town. This is a great thing – and we must seize this opportunity with both hands.”
Cllr Simon Cassidy added: “It’s a great honour for us as a town to be asked to host the Gorsedh”, while Cllr Kerry Cassidy said the event would help showcase Liskeard beyond its borders.
“Too often people say everything is Truro-centric, so I absolutely support this. It’s a great chance to showcase Liskeard and all we have here,” she said.
The return of the Gorsedh in 2027 is expected to provide a significant cultural and economic boost to Liskeard as visitors from across Cornwall and the wider Celtic community descend on the town.
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