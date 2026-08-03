CALLINGTON residents, businesses and visitors are being asked for their views as the town looks to build a case for a new Banking Hub.
With no bank branches currently operating in Callington, the town council has launched a survey to find out how local people access banking services and whether a dedicated hub would meet the needs of the community.
The five-minute survey is open to residents, business owners, community organisations and visitors, with responses helping shape the future of banking provision in the town.
Callington Town Council wants to understand which services people use most often, including cash withdrawals, cash deposits, cheque processing, business banking support, financial advice and bill payments.
The survey will also ask how far people currently travel to access a bank, how they rate the accessibility of cash and banking services locally, and how important they feel it is to have a dedicated Banking Hub in the town.
Paper copies of the survey are available from Callington Town Hall, while residents can also complete the questionnaire online.
The move follows a growing trend of communities campaigning for alternative banking services as traditional bank branches continue to disappear from high streets. Banking Hubs provide shared facilities where customers can access everyday banking services, speak to staff from different banks and receive face-to-face support.
A number of nearby Cornish towns have already secured Banking Hubs, including Saltash, Looe, Bodmin, Launceston and Bude.
Callington Town Council is now hoping to gather strong evidence from the community to demonstrate whether there is a need for similar support in the town.
A council spokesperson said every response would help build a clearer picture of local demand and ensure the views of the community are represented.
Residents, businesses and visitors are encouraged to take part and share their experiences of accessing banking services in and around Callington.
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