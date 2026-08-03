SALTASH Mayor Brian Stoyel led the tributes as the town proudly unveiled its restored Pebble Memorial, honouring the 140 local men who lost their lives in the First World War.
The unique memorial, made up of 141 individually hand-painted pebbles – including one representing those whose names were never recorded – has been painstakingly restored after weathering took its toll over the past seven years.
Cllr Stoyel said: “Today allows us to gather for a special moment to reflect on those whose lives were changed by World War One. Each pebble tells the story of a lost loved one.
“Preserving memorials like this is incredibly important, allowing future generations to remember those who have gone before. These are not simply stones, but individual lives that deserve to be remembered.”
The ceremony opened with a welcome from Lynn Marsh, on behalf of the Saltash Great War Committee, followed by readings from Tony Marsh, Cllr Brenda Samuels and a rededication of the memorial by the Revd Laura Bushell Hawke, before Cllr Stoyel and Krystal Read – whose original pebble instigated the idea of the memorial – formally carried out the unveiling.
The pebbles, originally painted by locals, were removed last year after fading badly. Saltash artist David Whittley volunteered countless hours recreating each design using photographs of the originals, often having to restore images that had almost disappeared.
Special thanks were paid to original committee members Lynn and Tony Marsh, Sue and John Hooper, Peter Clement, Marilyn Read, Barry Brooking, Bill Dent, Martin Lister and the late Rev Prebendary Brian Anderson.
The committee also recognised the support of South West Surfacing Specialists, Ashtorre Rock, Ashtree Charity and Saltash Town Council.
Paying tribute to the late Ann Widdecombe, who laid the memorial’s final pebble and whose family has deep Saltash roots, Mrs Hooper said she “will not be forgotten” as the town continues to honour its fallen heroes.
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