HOSPITALITY firm Whitbread has confirmed its branded restaurants, including several branches in Cornwall, will close on staggered dates in September as part of the company’s corporate overhaul to focus on its Premier Inn hotels.
The first wave of closures will come on Thursday, September 3. These will include the Cookhouse + Pub chain, which has one location in Cornwall: Penhale Round next to the A30 at Fraddon; and Whitbread Inns, including The May Tree in Helston and The Carclaze on St Austell Enterprise Park.
TableTable, which has two branches west of the Tamar - Trevithick Inn, Camborne and Callywith in Bodmin – will also close on Thursday, September 3, as will Thyme Bar & Grill locations attached to Premier Inn hotels including Newquay Seafront and Wadebridge.
Brewers Fayre will close after dinner service on Monday, September 7. There is one branch in Cornwall, at Loggans Moor near Hayle. Lastly, Beefeater branches will close on Thursday, September 10. Cornwall’s sole Beefeater is the Carnon Inn at Carnon Downs, near Truro.
All customers have been informed that loyalty points must be earned or receipt details entered via their My Account by Monday, August 24, and converted to points-based vouchers and used in restaurants by Monday, August 31 before they expire at 7am on Tuesday, September 1.
Whitbread announced in April that as part of its proposed new five-year plan, it intended to become “a pure-play hotel business” focused on Premier Inn, and would be closing its branded restaurants and converting them into approximately 600 additional Premier Inn rooms, or selling them as going concerns.
This followed similar changes in 2024, when more than 200 branded restaurants were converted into additional rooms, with integrated restaurants introduced into hotels. Whitbread claimed the format “proved highly popular with guests” and would be rolled out to all hotels with a branded restaurant.
Around 3,800 roles are expected to be lost across the UK and Ireland under the proposed changes.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.