TAMAR Crossings have said that the Torpoint ferry Tamar II is set to be out of action from next week as it makes progress on its five yearly re-fit.
The ferry will be out of service from Monday, April 22 as it prepares to be towed from Torpoint to Falmouth for the work to be carried out.
If the weather remains good, the ferry will be towed to A&P’s dry dock facilities on April 26.
Whilst most of the maintenance is carried out on the ferries during off peak periods or while the vessels are afloat, every fire years they are required to undergo major maintenance and upgrades to ensure they are fit for service.
The refit of PLYM II took place in 2023, with LYNHER due to be refitted in 2025.
It is said that the refit of Tamar II will take approximately six weeks and should be returning to service in June.