Rebecca added: “One day last week it took 56 minutes to get from the Carkeel roundabout to the toll booths. The traffic was standstill in the tunnel so I took the slip road through Saltash. As soon as I’d turned off I was hit with standstill traffic on the slip road. I was hoping to miss the queues for the paying tolls and drive through the tag lane. But at least six cars in front of me were sat waiting for a paying toll booth, with the tag lane empty.