TAMAR Crossings are set to host this year’s Women in STEM day, with a theme of 'Engineering Her Future', on June 21.
The “Engineering Her Future” event will see around 300 young women from local schools and colleges visit the Bridging the Tamar Visitor and Learning Centre for the second year in a row to learn about careers in engineering from a range of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) businesses, educational and training providers.
As well as Tamar Crossings, these will include the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) South West, Hoare Lea, Aecom, Babcock International, Ward Williams Associates City College Plymouth and Cornwall College.
Pupils from several colleges will also have the opportunity to listen to stories from women already working in engineering and other STEM careers.
Organised by the Bridging the Tamar Visitor and Learning Centre in partnership with YMCA Plymouth, the event is being held on June 21 as part of this year’s International Women in Engineering Day activities. Celebrated around the world on June 23 to honour women in the field of engineering, the day focuses on raising the profile of women who are changing the field of engineering one degree at a time.
Tamar Bridge manager Coral Jonas said: “For the second year running we are delighted to be hosting this year's Women in STEM event in partnership with YMCA focused on 'Engineering her Future' and apprenticeship opportunities. Tamar Crossings has the responsibility for managing both the Tamar Bridge and the Torpoint Ferry, both of which feature a number of STEM related careers.
“During the day students will visit our learning centre, focused on the engineering brilliance of the two bridges, take a walk out onto the iconic Tamar Bridge and engage with many of the wonderful companies and guest speakers joining us on the day.
“We hope that this event will inspire more young women to become our future engineers”.
Sarah Newberry, manager from YMCA Plymouth and the event organiser, added: “This event will help to challenge stereotypes and raise the aspirations of young women who perhaps don't know about the opportunities in engineering.”