As usual, the ‘ladies only’ pantomime group, featuring the dancers from Sheila’s School of Dance, wove their magic and transported the audience through a maze of magical scenes and caves full of jewels as Aladdin tried to bring riches to his mother, the Widow Wonkey, and fulfil his quest to wed the gorgeous Princess Yasmin.
All this, despite the machinations of the evil magician, Ebenezer.
A spokesperson said: “Of course, in true panto-style all ended well. As always, we strive to provide a truly traditional pantomime, weaving magic into a timeless storyline, providing music, dance, and plenty of audience participation.
“Many thanks to the Millpool Centre, for their support and to the wonderful people of Looe who helped us to achieve that.”