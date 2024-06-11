DO you know your Cornish Pilot gigs?
Looe Rowing Club is hosting a pilot gig rowing taster session in conjunction with Looe and Polperro On The Water Festival.
The session on Wednesday, June 19, will run from 6pm to 8pm and give participants an opportunity to learn about Cornish Pilot Gigs and a 15-minute row in Looe bay.
There is no fee for the taster session and it is open to everyone aged 11 years and over. For safety reasons anyone taking part should be able to swim 50m and be able to climb into and out of the boat from the shore.