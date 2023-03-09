John Reed, chairman of the Liskeard Cancer Research Committee, commented: “We are very pleased to be holding our Annual Art and Craft Exhibition again this year, this being the 54th Exhibition. During the last year, our committee has reached the million pound fundraising milestone. What an amazing achievement and thanks must go to everyone who has been part of that success. As usual, we are expecting a high-quality of exhibits, there is bound to be something to catch everyone’s eye.