The open evening of the Cancer Research UK Liskeard exhibition and sale of arts and crafts took place last night.
This is the 54th exhibition raising money for charity.
John Reed, chairman of the Liskeard Cancer Research Committee, commented: “We are very pleased to be holding our Annual Art and Craft Exhibition again this year, this being the 54th Exhibition. During the last year, our committee has reached the million pound fundraising milestone. What an amazing achievement and thanks must go to everyone who has been part of that success. As usual, we are expecting a high-quality of exhibits, there is bound to be something to catch everyone’s eye.
“Everything is for sale and together with an excellent raffle, we hope to raise about £10,000 for much-needed research.
“Daily refreshments are available and it is an opportunity for friends and family to join us during the week and meet up for a coffee or lunch.
“The support that everyone gives us is very much appreciated.”