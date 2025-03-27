SOUTH West Water has announced a reduction in storm overflow spills by 93 percent at Rilla Mill in Linkinhorne.
Spills at the Rilla Mill Sewage Treatment Works have dropped from 293 in 2023 to 19 in 2024 with more work planned. The site was South West Water’s fifth highest spilling site in 2023.
The last monitored spill from the works into the River Lynher was on February 27 for just under one hour.
The improvements at Rilla Mill follow a targeted investment of nearly £300,000, which has seen a new rapid balance tank installed to store excess flows during heavy rainfall, while a new inlet screen has been put in place to enhance treatment capability.
Susan Davy, CEO of South West Water, said: “Reducing the use of storm overflows is just as important to us as it is to our customers. Delivering change on this scale takes time, ambition, and record levels of investment. We have a 15-year programme to deliver the change we all want to see.
“My brilliant teams are out every single day, working harder than ever and Rilla Mill is another example of how teams are reconfiguring our system. It’s great to see their dedication and how much they care about making a real, lasting difference in the region we all live and work in.”
Site Manager at Rilla Mill, Karl Stone, added: “My team and I have helped tackle the root causes of excessive flows which was infiltration due to more heavy rainfall than ever entering the system. We have worked almost 700 hours to line 584m of sewer and sealed 11 manholes, preventing the system from becoming overwhelmed and future proofing against climate change.”
Progress on all South West Water work can be tracked via their WaterFit Live site at www.southwestwater.co.uk/environment/rivers-and-bathing-waters/waterfitlive