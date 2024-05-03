A SWIMMER from Downderry hosted a charity dip last month to help raise money for a spinal charity.
Claire Davidson, an ex-teacher and English GCSE tutor, is set to swim the channel as part of a relay team in July this year to help raise money for the Aspire charity who support people with spinal injuries, helping them to lead independent lives.
As part of her fundraising efforts, Claire hosted an event called the ‘Downderry Dip’ where local residents were encouraged to come down to the beach to take part in a cold water swim.
Claire said: “I advertised it on social media and had no real idea of how many people would turn up on the day, so it was lovely to get around 50 people — not all of whom decided to swim, but mostly did.
“It was also really special to have my friend, Casey and her lovely mum and dad supporting me. They all swam. Casey was supported by Aspire after her accident a few years ago, and wanted to be there in recognition of the work Aspire does.”
After the swim, those who took part travelled up to the Zone in Downderry to warm up with soup and cakes in exchange for a donation — a total of £425 was raised.
“I'd like to thank Viv Parker and Adrian Kemp for letting me have the space free of charge for two hours,” Claire added. “They also gave up their weekend to help me, along with Helen Ralph and her husband, Ian, my sister, my brother-in-law and cake baking/soup-making friends – it was a superb community event.
“I came to Aspire purely because I wanted to swim the channel. But now, I feel I have learnt so much about the charity that I want to continue supporting this wonderful charity in the future.”
Claire is now planning to host a second ‘Downderry Dip’ next year in June when the water is hopefully warmer.
Claire will also be swimming the channel with her team called the ‘Aspire Armadillos’ on July 12 this year — so far Claire has raised £759 from more than 40 supporters out of her £2,000 target.
Her channel swim will see her paddle 21 miles from Shakespeare's Cliff/Samphire Hoe between Folkestone and Dover to somewhere near Cap Gris Nez in France.
It is said that every four hours someone is paralysed with a spinal cord injury. Aspire is a national charity which helps to provide practical help to people who have been paralysed.
To find out more about Aspire visit www.aspire.org.uk
To support Claire visit her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/page/claire-davidson-1701260392731