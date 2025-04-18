SWIMMERS who braved the cold sea in Charlestown Harbour at Christmas have raised hundreds of pounds for a charity that keeps a watch on the coast to help save lives.
A total of £600 from the swim has been given by the organisers, Charlestown Rowing Club, to the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI).
Club chair lady Jo Zimber presented Richard Parks and Steve Lloyd from the NCI with a giant cheque. Jo also presented flowers to Jean Caddy in recognition of her continued support for the fundraising event which began in 1991 and takes place on Boxing Day.
The NCI is a charity staffed and managed by volunteers whose mission is to help save lives at sea and around the UK coastline.