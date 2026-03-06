CHOCOLATE bars, golden tickets and a touch of storybook magic turned Sir Robert Geffery's Primary School in Landrake into its very own sweet-themed adventure for World Book Day.
Pupils helped raise funds by selling “Polly’s Wonky Donkey Chocolate Bars”, inspired by the school’s much-loved farm donkey, Polly.
Hidden inside some of the bars were Golden Tickets, with lucky finders winning book vouchers in a nod to the classic tale Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl.
Excitement buzzed across the playground as children, dressed as their favourite book characters, queued eagerly to unwrap their chocolate and see if they were one of the lucky winners.
The biggest treat of the day came when Polly herself trotted in to greet pupils, adding a real-life star to the festivities.
