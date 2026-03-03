BURRATON CP School went full “Gladiator mode” as TV star Tom Wilson, aka Hammer, smashed into the 2026 Challenge.
The 6ft 6in, 19-stone powerhouse brought his energy to a day packed with high-octane fitness challenges designed to promote health, wellbeing and determination. Pupils faced a series of events including HIIT workouts, obstacle courses and other physical feats that tested their strength, agility and teamwork.
Tom, a British indoor rowing champion and international silver medallist, didn’t just observe – he threw his weight into the action, taking part in a staff tug of war that had students and teachers battling for supremacy.
The day was organised by the Friends of Burraton (FOBs), who wanted to motivate pupils while raising funds for the school.
“The children have worked incredibly hard to prepare for their challenge,” said Kerra from FOBs. “We wanted someone who could truly inspire them, join in and cheer them on – and Hammer was the perfect choice. He created an unforgettable day for our children and staff.”
The 2026 Challenge isn’t just about physical fitness, it’s also a fundraising effort. Over £4,000 has already been raised, with all proceeds going directly back into Burraton CP School to enhance classroom resources, fund extracurricular opportunities and support activities that extend learning beyond the classroom.
Headteacher Mrs Hannah Robinson said the visit sent a powerful message to pupils that with determination, hard work and a bit of courage, they can tackle any challenge in front of them – just like a Gladiator in the arena.
Throughout the day, Tom engaged with pupils, offering tips, encouragement and high-fives, while staff joined in the activities, proving that teamwork and resilience are vital whether you’re in the arena or the classroom. Pupils responded with enthusiasm, showing grit and energy that would make any Gladiator proud.
