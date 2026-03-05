YOUNG runners from across the region will lace up their trainers this week as the East Cornwall Primary Schools Cross Country League reaches its thrilling finale.
The fourth and final round of the popular series takes place on Friday, March 6 at the stunning National Trust grounds of Lanhydrock House and Gardens.
Registration opens from 3.15pm, with the first race – the Year 3 and 4 girls – setting off at 4pm. The Year 3 and 4 boys race follows at 4.10pm, before the Year 5 and 6 girls at 4.20pm and the Year 5 and 6 boys rounding off the afternoon at 4.35pm.
Organisers say competitors and spectators should note a change to the course layout this year. The start and finish area has moved closer to the historic house, though it remains across the road from the main parking areas. Runners are advised to allow extra time to walk to the start.
Each school can enter up to seven pupils per race, with the first four finishers counting towards the team score. Entry costs £2 per runner.
