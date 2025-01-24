A MAN was left intrigued after finding “Cornwall” in wood from a tree that had grown in the county, writes Filipa Gaspar, South West News Service
Jamie MacDonald was fascinated when, after cutting through the wood, he noticed a colouration that broadly resembled the shape of Cornwall.
Jamie, who runs a charter boat, said the find was unusual as he had never come across such a distinctive pattern before.
Following his discovery, the 43-year-old shared a photo of the log on his social media page - which gathered hundreds of likes.
Jamie, from Mevagissey, said: “I was quite surprised. You normally see different patterns in there [trees] but it is just unusual to see one that resembles Cornwall - especially being from Cornwall and the wood was in Cornwall.”
The Cornish-shaped find came from the grounds of Bosinver Farm Holiday Cottages at Trelowth, near St Austell.
Jamie said: “I’ve got some people I know and they do tree management at the holiday cottages to make sure that it is all looked after. I have some of the wood so I can use it and chop it down.
“They gave me a call saying there was some wood there if I wanted it.
“When I cut it, I noticed inside there was that pattern and I thought it was a bit interesting.
“It is a bit surprising to see the shape and it resembling Cornwall as it is from Cornwall and I am in Cornwall.”
Asked if he had found any other interesting shapes in the past, Jamie said: “Nothing out of the ordinary - it is only little bits I get from them.
“You get some nice patterns in it sometimes but nothing that resembles anything that I could recognise.”
Jamie said he is keeping the log and he will put it on the wall.