AROUND 40 people took up the chance to see initial plans for a major expansion at a GP practice.
The Rosedean House Surgery project will see the building in Liskeard’s Dean Street significantly extended.
The new three-storey building will include facilities for minor surgery, and a wellbeing centre (for things such as cancer support, elderly care, weight management, learning disabilities, mental health support).
No planning application has yet been submitted, but the event at the Public Hall was the opportunity for local councillors and residents to give their feedback on the direction of the scheme, which is being taken forward by OneMedical Property and Rosedean.
The company says that the design of the building will improve patient access and flow.
The surgery project is just one part of Cornwall Council’s wider plans to regenerate the former Cattle Market site in Liskeard, with the new Workshed building currently almost built and due to open in 2023, and consultation on a new Council Services Hub having just started.
“This was an important opportunity for the surgery to listen to patients’ and residents’ feedback,” said a spokesperson.
“The plans are designed to work harmoniously alongside the wider regeneration project in the area.”
Expanding the surgery will enable the practice to meet the needs of an increasing elderly population, and to address health inequalities, as well as to meet the demand of the more general population growth in the town due to new housing.
“Expansion is needed as there is new housing and population growth in Liskeard and the surrounding area. The new design also proposes better accessibility for patients and staff,” says OneMedicalProperty. “The premises will enable the expansion of services for preventative medicine, better disabled access and facilities, updated digital systems to support patient care, and enhanced car park access.”
The project team has shared some of the positive feedback received so far, with several people commenting on the good use of natural light in the designs.
One person said: “This project keeps a listed building and its integrity, which is good.”
Another felt that the scheme would “transform this area of the town” and a third person felt that the outline plans were “Impressive – positives are easier access, safer access, and the design is sympathetic to the heritage building area.”
OneMedical Property said that it had “taken on board all constructive feedback and suggestions regarding some of the design elements as part of the project’s progression”.
Rachel Beverley-Stevenson, director of OneMedical Property, said: “We came away with a sense of positivity and excitement for the expanded surgery building which will create a new health and wellbeing space for the whole town.
“We would like to thank all those who took the time to join us and share their thoughts about the proposals.”
Feedback Forms are available at the Rosedean House Surgery, alternatively people can submit their views at www.onemedicalgroup.co.uk/rosedean-news/rosedean-house-surgery-expansion-community-information-event or email [email protected]
Dr Penny Atkinson, GP Partner at Rosedean House Surgery, said: ‘’We are delighted to be working with OneMedical Property to improve the facilities for our local population with a first class modern health centre building.’’